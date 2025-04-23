Left Menu

NIA Opposes Contact with Family for Mumbai Attacks Accused Tahawwur Rana

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) opposed jailed Mumbai terror attacks accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana's request to contact his family, fearing it might affect the investigation. The NIA emphasized the case's critical phase and potential information he might share. A decision is expected on April 24.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 15:08 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 15:08 IST
Tahawwur Hussain Rana
  • Country:
  • India

During a special court session, the NIA highlighted the significance of the current stage in the investigation while contesting Rana's plea to speak with his family on humanitarian grounds. The court has reserved its decision until April 24.

Rana, a Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman, is said to have conspired with David Coleman Headley in planning the Mumbai attacks. The involvement of other Pakistani nationals like Ilyas Kashmiri and Abdur Rehman was also mentioned. Rana was extradited from the US earlier this month after a legal battle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

