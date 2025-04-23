NIA Opposes Contact with Family for Mumbai Attacks Accused Tahawwur Rana

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has expressed concerns over allowing Tahawwur Hussain Rana, an accused in the Mumbai terror attacks case, to communicate with his family. The NIA argued in court that such contact might divulge critical information relevant to the ongoing investigation.

During a special court session, the NIA highlighted the significance of the current stage in the investigation while contesting Rana's plea to speak with his family on humanitarian grounds. The court has reserved its decision until April 24.

Rana, a Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman, is said to have conspired with David Coleman Headley in planning the Mumbai attacks. The involvement of other Pakistani nationals like Ilyas Kashmiri and Abdur Rehman was also mentioned. Rana was extradited from the US earlier this month after a legal battle.

(With inputs from agencies.)