ED Cracks Down on West Bengal Recruitment Scams: Assets Worth Rs 609 Crore Seized

The Enforcement Directorate has attached assets worth over Rs 609 crore in connection with recruitment scams involving teaching and non-teaching positions in West Bengal. Properties linked to the main middlemen involved have been seized, sparking significant fallout, including job losses, and political interventions from state leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 16:47 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has made significant strides in its investigation into West Bengal's recruitment scams by attaching assets valued at over Rs 609 crore. The scams pertain to teachers' hiring and involve major irregularities discovered in different recruitment processes.

A fresh order from the ED has seen the attachment of properties worth Rs 56.50 crore, connected to the hiring process conducted by the School Service Commission (SSC) for group C and D staff. These assets, including land parcels and commercial spaces, are held by companies linked to prominent middleman Prasanna Kumar Roy. Over 25,000 staff lost their positions after the Supreme Court invalidated the recruitment panel. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has temporarily extended the services of certain terminated teachers until year's end.

This crackdown is part of an extensive investigation that already saw the seizing of assets in two other recruitment cases. With West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asking affected teachers to remain hopeful, a review petition is being planned to counter the court's verdict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

