Modi to Address Nation on Panchayati Raj Day from Bihar's Heartland

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address Panchayati Raj Institutions and gram sabhas across India from Madhubani, Bihar. During the event, Modi will launch projects worth Rs 13,500 crore and flag off rail services. The gathering marks Panchayati Raj Day, celebrating 32 years of constitutional status for panchayats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 19:10 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 19:10 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver an address to Panchayati Raj Institutions and gram sabhas nationwide, making his inaugural statement after the Pahalgam terror attack. This significant event will unfold in Madhubani, Bihar, marking National Panchayati Raj Day.

The gathering at Lohna Uttar Gram panchayat in Jhanjharpur block commemorates 32 years since the 1997 Constitutional (Amendment) Act, granting panchayats constitutional recognition as local self-governments. During the occasion, Modi is set to unveil several projects totaling approximately Rs 13,500 crore.

The Prime Minister's agenda includes launching Amrit Bharat Express and Namo Bharat Rapid Rail services in Bihar. The event will see the conferment of Special Category National Panchayat Awards 2025. However, a parallel event in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur has been cancelled due to the recent Pahalgam tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

