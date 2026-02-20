Left Menu

Namo Bharat Rapid Rail Set for Launch: PM Modi to Inaugurate New Era of Connectivity

The trial run for the Namo Bharat Rapid Rail connecting Meerut and New Delhi was successful. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate this high-speed service on February 22. The launch aims to boost regional mobility, commerce, and economic growth in western Uttar Pradesh.

Namo Bharat Rapid Rail Set for Launch: PM Modi to Inaugurate New Era of Connectivity
Namo Bharat Rapid Rail trial run conducted successfully in New Delhi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Namo Bharat Rapid Rail, connecting Begumpul in Meerut to Sarai Kale Khan in New Delhi, successfully completed its trial run on Friday. This short-distance, high-speed regional transit, developed by Indian Railways at the Kapurthala Rail Coach Factory, is poised for its grand inauguration on February 22 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Modi's visit to Meerut will include the inauguration of key urban transport projects, such as the Metro service and the Namo Bharat train, intended to enhance regional mobility and stimulate economic growth in western Uttar Pradesh. His itinerary also includes addressing a public gathering, reflecting the significance of these projects in boosting commerce and generating employment.

Sources highlight that the Metro's launch will ease intra-city transport issues, while the Namo Bharat rail will enhance regional connectivity with the National Capital Region, benefiting daily commuters. Modi's visit underscores Meerut's strategic role in Uttar Pradesh's infrastructure development, as it eyes transformation into an urban and economic nucleus in the region. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

