Tragic Incident in Raisen: Brother-in-Law's Horrific Crime

A horrifying crime unfolded in Raisen district as a 19-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her brother-in-law after resisting his attempted rape. This tragic incident occurred at Vangawa Tola, roughly 14 kilometers from the district headquarters, police reported.

According to Sandeep Chourasia, the in-charge at Raisen Kotwali Police Station, the young woman had recently married the perpetrator's younger brother. The attack happened while she was alone at home, and after failing to assault her, the 30-year-old brother-in-law allegedly strangled her to death.

The woman's desperate screams alerted neighbors, who managed to catch the accused. The man, who is a father to five children, confessed to the crime, and further inquiries are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)