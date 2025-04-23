Security Measures Heightened After Pahalgam Attack

A fatal terrorist attack in Pahalgam has resulted in increased security measures in Jammu and Kashmir. Authorities in Baramulla have instructed migrant Kashmiri Pandits and reserved category employees from Jammu to work from home for a week.

The decision affects those employed under the PM Package, primarily migrant Kashmiri Pandits, and Jammu-based reserved category employees, including Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

This move comes as a response to the killing of 25 tourists and a local guide in Pahalgam, emphasizing the need for heightened vigilance and precautionary actions.

