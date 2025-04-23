Security Measures Heightened After Pahalgam Attack
Following the Pahalgam attack where 25 tourists and a local guide were killed by terrorists, Baramulla district authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have directed PM Package and Jammu-based reserved category employees to work from home for a week as a precautionary measure.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 23-04-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 19:53 IST
- Country:
- India
A fatal terrorist attack in Pahalgam has resulted in increased security measures in Jammu and Kashmir. Authorities in Baramulla have instructed migrant Kashmiri Pandits and reserved category employees from Jammu to work from home for a week.
The decision affects those employed under the PM Package, primarily migrant Kashmiri Pandits, and Jammu-based reserved category employees, including Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.
This move comes as a response to the killing of 25 tourists and a local guide in Pahalgam, emphasizing the need for heightened vigilance and precautionary actions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Prince Harry Challenges UK Government Over Security Measures
Bomb Threats and Escalating Security Measures for Salman Khan
Israel's Troop Presence in Gaza: Indefinite Security Measures
Security Measures Simplified: Atishi's Security Downgraded to 'Y' Category
Calcutta High Court Deliberates on Security Measures in Murshidabad