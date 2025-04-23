Left Menu

Security Measures Heightened After Pahalgam Attack

Following the Pahalgam attack where 25 tourists and a local guide were killed by terrorists, Baramulla district authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have directed PM Package and Jammu-based reserved category employees to work from home for a week as a precautionary measure.

  • Country:
  • India

A fatal terrorist attack in Pahalgam has resulted in increased security measures in Jammu and Kashmir. Authorities in Baramulla have instructed migrant Kashmiri Pandits and reserved category employees from Jammu to work from home for a week.

The decision affects those employed under the PM Package, primarily migrant Kashmiri Pandits, and Jammu-based reserved category employees, including Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

This move comes as a response to the killing of 25 tourists and a local guide in Pahalgam, emphasizing the need for heightened vigilance and precautionary actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

