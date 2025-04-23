Parliamentary Panel Defers J&K Tour Amid Security Concerns

A key parliamentary panel has canceled its scheduled tour of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, originally set for April 25 to May 1, due to a recent terror attack that claimed at least 26 lives in Pahalgam. The move is intended to prevent diverting attention from security agencies currently managing the crisis.

The Standing Committee on Home Affairs, led by BJP MP Radha Mohan Das Agrawal, deferred the study tour to allow security forces to concentrate on their operations against terrorists and to address the fallout of the attack. Sources noted that the panel members, who were to engage with top security and administrative officials, required heightened security measures themselves.

The visit was to include a pilgrimage to the Vaishno Devi shrine and tours of key locations in Srinagar, Gulmarg, and Sonmarg in addition to Ladakh. The decision also reflects the Home Ministry's oversight in development projects within these Union territories, which the committee was set to review.

(With inputs from agencies.)