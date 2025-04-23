Left Menu

Curbing Mineral Transit Fraud: Himachal's Strategic Move

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, is set to tackle fake transit pass misuse in mineral transportation. He has directed the Industries department to find solutions following significant revenue losses. Despite a rule for penalizing the lack of passes being stayed by court, efforts to curb this issue persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 23-04-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 20:11 IST
Curbing Mineral Transit Fraud: Himachal's Strategic Move
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, announced on Wednesday that the government plans to develop a mechanism to prevent the misuse of transit passes for mineral transportation.

During an Industries department meeting, Sukhu voiced his concerns about the recurring use of counterfeit transit passes, which have led to substantial losses in state royalties. To combat this, Rule 81A was previously introduced, imposing penalties for missing transit passes. However, its implementation is halted due to a pending High Court case.

The chief minister urged the Industries department to explore alternatives to avert royalty loss and ensure developmental work proceeds without delay. He also met with Panchayati Raj Institution representatives to discuss the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025