Security Forces Foil Infiltration Bid in Jammu and Kashmir

Two terrorists were neutralized during an attempted infiltration along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, according to officials. This attempted infiltration came shortly after a tragic attack in Anantnag district, which resulted in 26 deaths, largely affecting tourists.

The Army reported that the attempt was thwarted in the Uri Nala region of north Kashmir. Security forces on alert detected suspicious movements of unidentified individuals trying to breach Indian territory around 1:00 AM. Upon being challenged, a heavy exchange of fire ensued, resulting in the neutralization of two terrorists.

Recovered from the site were two AK series rifles, a Chinese pistol, and 10 kg of IED, along with other military supplies. The Army highlighted this as a testament to their heightened state of vigilance and operational readiness. The identification process of the terrorists is currently underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)