India Showcases Tech-Powered Sustainability with ‘I Am Circular’ Coffee Table Book

In a significant stride towards advancing the circular economy in India, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, hosted a prestigious launch event for the much-anticipated ‘I Am Circular’ Coffee Table Book. The book, carefully curated by the International Council for Circular Economy (ICCE), is a vivid tribute to the country’s dynamic efforts in integrating technology, sustainability, and innovation to build a more resource-efficient and inclusive future.

A Vision for Responsible Innovation and Inclusive Growth

Delivering the keynote address at the event, Shri Abhishek Singh, Additional Secretary, MeitY and Director General of the National Informatics Centre, underscored the ministry’s commitment to building an enabling ecosystem that nurtures innovation with purpose. “This initiative aligns perfectly with MeitY’s mission of using technology as a driver of responsible growth. The ‘I Am Circular’ Coffee Table Book is not just a publication; it’s a declaration of India’s readiness to lead in sustainable innovation,” he remarked.

He further emphasized that the book reflects the powerful synergy between policy, technology, and community-driven innovation, positioning India as a beacon of hope for a sustainable, circular economy on the global stage.

The Role of ICCE and Collaborative Stewardship

The event was graced by key dignitaries and experts from across sectors, including Dr. Sandip Chhaterjee, Advisor at the Scientific and Engineering Research Institute (SERI), Mr. Surendra Gotherwal, Scientist at MeitY, Mr. Pooran Chandra Pandey, Advisor to ICCE, Mr. Ravinder Dahiya, Director of ICCE, and Ms. Shalini Goyal Bhalla, Managing Director of ICCE.

In his statement, Shri Singh extended heartfelt appreciation to the ICCE team for leading this initiative with vision and passion. He lauded ICCE’s efforts in curating an insightful collection that not only celebrates existing innovations but also motivates the ecosystem to strive for scalable, tech-integrated, sustainable solutions.

About the Book: A Showcase of India’s Circular Trailblazers

The ‘I Am Circular’ Coffee Table Book features 30 exceptional innovations from across India, meticulously selected through the ‘I Am Circular’ Challenge—a nationwide competition aimed at identifying groundbreaking solutions embedded in circular economy principles.

These innovations are strategically categorized into three thematic pillars:

Design to Last – Showcasing products built for longevity and durability, discouraging planned obsolescence. Work with Nature – Highlighting innovations that align human enterprise with natural ecosystems. Use Existing Resources – Promoting the reuse, refurbishment, and upcycling of materials to minimize waste.

The featured projects span a diverse spectrum of sectors and ideas—from e-waste recycling systems and IoT-based solutions to digital repair platforms, sustainable packaging alternatives, and the use of green materials. Together, they represent a holistic and forward-thinking approach where digital innovation and environmental responsibility intersect.

Shaping the Future of Circularity

By publishing the ‘I Am Circular’ Coffee Table Book, India reaffirms its commitment to building a greener economy powered by technology, entrepreneurship, and community engagement. This initiative is not only a testament to national ingenuity but also a call to action for other economies to rethink their consumption and production patterns.

The launch event resonated with optimism, shared purpose, and a firm belief that sustainability is not a luxury, but a necessity—and innovation is the way forward.