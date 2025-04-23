Manhunt in Pahalgam: Rs 20 Lakh Bounty Announced

A frantic manhunt is underway in Jammu and Kashmir after a brutal attack left 26 people dead at a Pahalgam resort. In an effort to expedite the search, police have announced a Rs 20 lakh bounty for any information leading to the apprehension of the terrorists involved.

The attack, marked as the deadliest since the Pulwama strike in 2019, occurred on Tuesday afternoon. Victims included 24 tourists, two foreigners, and locals. The Resistance Front (TRF), connected to the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba group, has openly claimed responsibility.

Authorities have released sketches of three suspects believed to be Pakistani nationals. Known by their aliases Moosa, Yunus, and Asif, the trio had previously been linked to terror activities in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)