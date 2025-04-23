Left Menu

Manhunt in Pahalgam: Rs 20 Lakh Bounty Announced

Police have announced a Rs 20 lakh bounty for information leading to the capture of terrorists responsible for killing 26 people, including 24 tourists, at a Pahalgam resort in Jammu and Kashmir. The attack, claimed by The Resistance Front, involved individuals suspected to be Pakistanis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 23-04-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 21:09 IST
Manhunt in Pahalgam: Rs 20 Lakh Bounty Announced
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A frantic manhunt is underway in Jammu and Kashmir after a brutal attack left 26 people dead at a Pahalgam resort. In an effort to expedite the search, police have announced a Rs 20 lakh bounty for any information leading to the apprehension of the terrorists involved.

The attack, marked as the deadliest since the Pulwama strike in 2019, occurred on Tuesday afternoon. Victims included 24 tourists, two foreigners, and locals. The Resistance Front (TRF), connected to the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba group, has openly claimed responsibility.

Authorities have released sketches of three suspects believed to be Pakistani nationals. Known by their aliases Moosa, Yunus, and Asif, the trio had previously been linked to terror activities in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025