Telangana Unites in Crisis: Support Helpline and Swift Action Amid Pahalgam Attack

The government of Telangana has initiated a helpline at Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi to help residents who might be affected by the recent terror attack in Pahalgam. While no Telangana natives are confirmed injured, missing, or dead, the helpline stands ready to furnish immediate aid and disseminate crucial updates.

Officials at Telangana Bhavan are diligently coordinating with Jammu and Kashmir state administration and central government bodies, keeping a vigilant eye on the unfolding scenario. Citizens requiring information or assistance can contact helpline numbers managed by Vandhana and Hyder Ali Naqvi.

Following the attack, a group of 80 tourists from Telangana reported being stranded in Srinagar and asked for governmental assistance to return home. K T Rama Rao, BRS Working President, shared the group's plea on social media, prompting state and national responses for their safe repatriation. The attack claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists, in Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)