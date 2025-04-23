Left Menu

Justice Department's Grant Retrial Sparks Outcry

The U.S. Justice Department abruptly canceled 365 ongoing grants, affecting services like mental health care for police, victim support programs, and human trafficking aid. This decision sparked concerns among nonprofits, as it may leave vulnerable groups, like victims of domestic abuse, without essential resources.

Updated: 23-04-2025 23:15 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 23:15 IST
The United States Justice Department has suddenly halted 365 grants, causing disruption in various support services, including mental health aid for police officers and crime victim assistance programs. This move, confirmed by internal records and anonymous sources, has sparked controversy and concern.

In 2023, these grants collectively amounted to $4.4 billion, funding crucial services for crime victims, including transgender individuals, hotlines, human trafficking support, and juvenile delinquency prevention. Critics, like Jean Bruggeman of Freedom Network USA, warn that cessation without notice could endanger domestic abuse survivors who rely on these services for safety.

The shift reflects a realignment of department priorities, focusing on law enforcement, violent crime, and child protection. However, concerns grow over the impact on vulnerable groups as the Justice Department considers restructuring its grant-making arms for efficiency, adhering to President Trump's cost-cutting directives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

