Bribery Bust: Jammu Revenue Official Nabbed

The Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau made a significant arrest on Wednesday, detaining a revenue official accused of bribery. The official, Naveed Ahmed, allegedly accepted an illicit payment of Rs 50,000 to facilitate land documentation in Jammu district.

Originally, Ahmed demanded Rs 1,00,000 from the complainant. However, he agreed to take Rs 50,000 upfront, with the expectation of receiving the balance during a site visit. The complainant, refusing to comply with this demand, alerted the ACB to the situation.

Following a thorough investigation, the ACB confirmed the bribery allegations. An FIR was filed, and a sting operation was promptly executed. Ahmed was caught in the act of accepting the bribe, leading to his arrest, while parallel search operations continue at his residence as part of the broader investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)