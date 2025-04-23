U.S. Supreme Court Tackles Key Legal Battles: Citizenship, Guns, and More

The U.S. Supreme Court's current docket includes pivotal cases that could reshape various aspects of American law and society. Among the issues at hand are birthright citizenship, gun rights, gender-affirming healthcare for transgender minors, and online pornography regulation.

In a notable case, justices are set to hear arguments regarding former President Trump's executive order on restricting birthright citizenship, a key component of his immigration policy. Meanwhile, the court recently upheld a gun regulation targeting 'ghost guns,' a decision that could influence firearm laws nationwide.

As the term progresses, the Supreme Court will also address challenges to workplace discrimination practices and a controversial Texas law concerning online pornography age verification. These high-stakes legal battles underscore the ever-evolving landscape of U.S. law.

(With inputs from agencies.)