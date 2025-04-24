Tensions Escalate: U.S. Destroyer vs. Chinese Forces in Taiwan Strait

China's military announced it had deployed naval and air forces on Thursday to monitor and caution a U.S. guided missile destroyer navigating the sensitive Taiwan Strait.

Occasionally accompanied by ships from allied nations, the U.S. Navy typically transits the strait monthly. China asserts ownership over this strategic waterway, countering U.S. navigation as acts of 'public hyping.' This follows recent war games conducted by China around Taiwan, provoking criticism from Taipei and concerns from the U.S. and its allies.

The Eastern Theatre Command of the People's Liberation Army identified the ship as the USS William P. Lawrence. It criticized recent U.S. remarks as confusing and misleading. The command urged the U.S. to cease its distortions and emphasized cooperation for peace in the Taiwan Strait. A video released shows a Chinese navy sailor monitoring the U.S. vessel, although no exact location was stated.

