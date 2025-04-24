Left Menu

Illegal Firecracker Factory Ignites in Delhi: Sparks Fly Over Safety

A fire erupted at a property in northeast Delhi, suspected of illegal green firecracker manufacturing, injuring one person. Four fire tenders controlled the flames, and authorities suspect illegal activities. Police are investigating the cause and extent, with legal proceedings underway.

A fire erupted in northeast Delhi's Ankur Enclave at a residential property allegedly involved in illegal green firecracker manufacturing. The incident resulted in one injury and prompted an emergency response.

Upon receiving the report, police and the Delhi Fire Service promptly dispatched teams. Four fire tenders successfully contained the blaze, preventing major damage to nearby buildings.

Authorities revealed that the ground floor was rented to a scrap dealer and the first floor was allegedly used for unlawful activities. Investigations by the Crime Branch and Forensic Science Laboratory teams are ongoing, with legal actions initiated.

