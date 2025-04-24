Cyber Fraud Case: Man Arrested for Alleged Investment Scam

Dinesh Rupal Chawla has been arrested for allegedly defrauding a woman entrepreneur of Rs 53 lakh, promising her lucrative returns on her investments. This arrest was executed by the cyber cell of Mumbai's police's North Region.

The investigation revealed Chawla had ties to a network of cyber fraudsters, having opened multiple bank accounts. These accounts were used to deposit money fraudulently obtained from victims, as per the complaint lodged by Rani Kahar. She had invested Rs 60 lakh after encountering a WhatsApp group promoting high-return investments but got only Rs 6.25 lakh back.

When her withdrawals were blocked, she approached the police, leading to an investigation that pinpointed Chawla's involvement. He confessed to organizing banking operations for cyber criminal accomplices. The police are continuing to probe the potential involvement of additional suspects in the fraudulent scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)