Gurugram Cyber Crime Bust: SIM Boxes and an International Fraud Syndicate Exposed

The Gurugram Cyber Police have arrested three individuals linked to a Chinese fraud syndicate. Using SIM boxes, the accused facilitated large-scale fraudulent calls targeting Indian citizens. With ties to a Chinese national, they operated under the guise of gaming and investment scams, orchestrating operations across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 18-02-2026 22:21 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 22:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Gurugram Cyber Police successfully apprehended three men allegedly aiding a Chinese fraud syndicate, as reported on Wednesday. During the operation, authorities seized a 20-port physical SIM box and a laptop, uncovering their high-tech setup.

The suspects, identified as Karma from Nagaland, along with Lobsang Tsultim and Ngawang Gyaltsen from Himachal Pradesh, used these sophisticated tools to target Indian citizens with fraudulent calls. Their arrest follows the earlier detention of another suspect linked to the case.

Revealing more about their operations, police detailed how the accused installed virtual SIM boxes under the guidance of a Chinese national named Tsega, orchestrating scams disguising as gaming and investment opportunities. Their grasp of Chinese and Taiwanese facilitated communication with Tsega through WeChat, a platform banned in India, as they plotted to defraud unsuspecting citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

