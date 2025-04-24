Left Menu

Colombian Mercenary Faces Russian Justice

Miguel Angel Cardenas Montilla, a Colombian national, has been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison for fighting as a mercenary against Russian forces in Ukraine. After joining the Ukrainian armed forces in April 2024, he was captured by Russian forces, admitting to his involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 24-04-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 19:03 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

Miguel Angel Cardenas Montilla, a Colombian who fought as a mercenary for Ukraine, has been sentenced by a Russian court to nine years in prison. The court's decision follows Cardenas Montilla's capture after he had engaged in military operations against Russia.

The Colombian, previously a member of the Colombian police force, arrived in Ukraine in April 2024. He reportedly joined the Ukrainian military, motivated by an advertisement he saw on TikTok, and received military training before taking part in confrontations against Russian troops.

This sentencing is part of a broader context following President Vladimir Putin's order in February 2022, which led to Russian military action in Ukraine, termed a special military operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

