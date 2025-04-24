Green Tribunal Halts Illegal Noida Construction

The National Green Tribunal has stepped in to put a temporary halt to what it calls illegal construction activities in the Noida township of Jaypee Wishtown.

The tribunal's decision comes amid allegations that Jaypee Infratech Ltd violated environmental norms by initiating major changes to the green area in the township.

According to an order dated April 21, the tribunal stressed that construction could not continue in the environmentally sensitive zone, part of the Okhla Bird Sanctuary and the Yamuna riverbed. Justice Prakash Shrivastava, along with judicial member Justice Sudhir Agarwal and expert member Afroz Ahmad, insisted that construction cannot proceed on flood plains in violation of existing legal norms.

The bench directed concerned authorities to ensure no illegal activities occur, aligning this decision with the River Ganga Authorities' 2016 order. The court's mandate halts any ongoing construction until the next hearing set for August 21, with notable legal representation for the petitioners from Advocate Kamal Singh.

