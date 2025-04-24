Left Menu

Green Tribunal Halts Illegal Noida Construction

The National Green Tribunal issued an interim order to stop illegal construction in Noida's Jaypee Wishtown, highlighting violations of environmental norms by Jaypee Infratech Ltd. The tribunal emphasized the protection of the Yamuna river bed and Okhla Bird Sanctuary, restricting any further construction until the next hearing in August.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 20:14 IST
Green Tribunal Halts Illegal Noida Construction
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Green Tribunal has stepped in to put a temporary halt to what it calls illegal construction activities in the Noida township of Jaypee Wishtown.

The tribunal's decision comes amid allegations that Jaypee Infratech Ltd violated environmental norms by initiating major changes to the green area in the township.

According to an order dated April 21, the tribunal stressed that construction could not continue in the environmentally sensitive zone, part of the Okhla Bird Sanctuary and the Yamuna riverbed. Justice Prakash Shrivastava, along with judicial member Justice Sudhir Agarwal and expert member Afroz Ahmad, insisted that construction cannot proceed on flood plains in violation of existing legal norms.

The bench directed concerned authorities to ensure no illegal activities occur, aligning this decision with the River Ganga Authorities' 2016 order. The court's mandate halts any ongoing construction until the next hearing set for August 21, with notable legal representation for the petitioners from Advocate Kamal Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025