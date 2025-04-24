Federal Funding and Immigration Compliance Clash

The Trump administration issued a warning that states might face a cut in federal transportation funds if they fail to align with federal immigration enforcement or incorporate diversity, equity, and inclusion programs. U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy stressed that recipients of USDOT financial aid must adhere to merit-based employment practices.

This move aligns with a recent federal appeals court decision, permitting the Trump administration to enforce a temporary ban on DEI programs in federal agencies and businesses with government contracts. This measure had previously been impeded by a lower court.

The implications of this policy are significant, threatening financial consequences for states that resist federal immigration directives or embrace DEI initiatives, thus stirring a complex debate over state compliance and federal oversight.

