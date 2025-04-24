Tensions Rise: Threats to Kashmiri Students in Dehradun Amid Pahalgam Attack Aftermath

Amid brewing tensions following the tragic Pahalgam terror attack, Hindu Raksha Dal issued online threats to Kashmiri students in Dehradun, demanding they leave the state. Scared and seeking protection, affected students reached out to local police authorities, spurring an urgent response from law enforcement.

Dehradun's Senior Superintendent of Police, Ajai Singh, convened a meeting with police officers to ensure the safety of Kashmiri students. Educational institutions and hostel managers have been instructed to immediately report any safety concerns. Offensive posts on social media have already been removed as a precautionary measure.

According to Nasir Khuehami, convener of the association of Kashmiri students, discussions with Uttarakhand's Director General of Police, Deepam Seth, resulted in an FIR against the threats with promises of pending arrests. The Dehradun SSP visited affected areas to assure students of their protection and reinforce the commitment to counter communal intimidation.

