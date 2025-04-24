Left Menu

Tensions Rise: Threats to Kashmiri Students in Dehradun Amid Pahalgam Attack Aftermath

Following the Pahalgam terror attack, Kashmiri students in Dehradun received threats from Hindu Raksha Dal, prompting them to seek police protection. Authorities have assured vigilance and have removed offensive social media content. An FIR has been filed, and efforts to ensure student safety are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 24-04-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 21:48 IST
Tensions Rise: Threats to Kashmiri Students in Dehradun Amid Pahalgam Attack Aftermath
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid brewing tensions following the tragic Pahalgam terror attack, Hindu Raksha Dal issued online threats to Kashmiri students in Dehradun, demanding they leave the state. Scared and seeking protection, affected students reached out to local police authorities, spurring an urgent response from law enforcement.

Dehradun's Senior Superintendent of Police, Ajai Singh, convened a meeting with police officers to ensure the safety of Kashmiri students. Educational institutions and hostel managers have been instructed to immediately report any safety concerns. Offensive posts on social media have already been removed as a precautionary measure.

According to Nasir Khuehami, convener of the association of Kashmiri students, discussions with Uttarakhand's Director General of Police, Deepam Seth, resulted in an FIR against the threats with promises of pending arrests. The Dehradun SSP visited affected areas to assure students of their protection and reinforce the commitment to counter communal intimidation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025