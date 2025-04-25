Illegal Occupations at Maulana Azad Medical College Exposed

The Public Works Department (PWD) officials have been implicated in a startling revelation of illegally occupying property within the premises of Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC), as per a statement released on Thursday.

It has been discovered that PWD officials, alongside retired officials and contractors, have unauthorizedly occupied space and quarters on the MAMC property. Additionally, some contractors have even established workshops serving projects outside the campus.

An order from the PWD department mandates that concerned officers quickly assess the situation and compile a comprehensive list of unauthorized occupancies. Immediate action is urged, with a status report required from the chief engineers and superintendent engineer within the week.

