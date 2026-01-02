Delhi Police FIR Filed: Misinformation Scandal Surrounding Stray Dogs Circular
Delhi Police registered an FIR in response to alleged misinformation spread by AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal about a circular on appointing nodal officers for stray dog matters. The misinformation claimed teachers were to count stray dogs, a claim denied by the Directorate of Education. The issue has sparked political controversy.
The Delhi Police on Friday took action against the dissemination of alleged misinformation concerning a government circular about stray dogs. A formal complaint lodged by the Directorate of Education resulted in an FIR addressing claims circulated on social media.
Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood accused AAP's Arvind Kejriwal of spreading 'false information' suggesting teachers were assigned to count stray dogs. The complaint, lodged under various sections of the BNS, highlighted the potential for misinformation to cause public disorder.
Emphasizing the government's stance, Sood clarified there was no directive for teachers regarding stray dogs, criticizing AAP's strategy of playing the 'victim card.' The Directorate of Education urged legal measures against those spreading baseless rumors, affirming its commitment to address the issue.
