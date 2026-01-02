Delhi Police FIR Filed: Misinformation Scandal Surrounding Stray Dogs Circular

The Delhi Police on Friday took action against the dissemination of alleged misinformation concerning a government circular about stray dogs. A formal complaint lodged by the Directorate of Education resulted in an FIR addressing claims circulated on social media.

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood accused AAP's Arvind Kejriwal of spreading 'false information' suggesting teachers were assigned to count stray dogs. The complaint, lodged under various sections of the BNS, highlighted the potential for misinformation to cause public disorder.

Emphasizing the government's stance, Sood clarified there was no directive for teachers regarding stray dogs, criticizing AAP's strategy of playing the 'victim card.' The Directorate of Education urged legal measures against those spreading baseless rumors, affirming its commitment to address the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)