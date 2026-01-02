Left Menu

Saudi-Backed Efforts to Reclaim Yemeni Positions from Southern Separatists

The governor of Hadramout in Yemen, backed by Saudi Arabia, announced plans for a 'peaceful operation' to reclaim military positions taken by the UAE-backed southern separatists, STC. Last month, these separatists seized large parts of Yemen, challenging the internationally recognized government and drawing concern from Saudi Arabia.

In a significant development, the Saudi-supported governor of Yemen's Hadramout has declared the launch of a 'peaceful operation' aimed at reclaiming military positions now controlled by southern separatists.

These separatists, backed by the United Arab Emirates, seized large portions of the country last month, posing a potential challenge to the internationally recognized government.

The move has been met with concern from Saudi Arabia, as the actions of the separatists threaten regional stability. The STC, the group responsible for the seizures, has yet to comment on the situation.

