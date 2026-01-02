Pakistan Grants Biman Airways the Green Light for Dhaka-Karachi Route
Pakistan's aviation authorities have granted Biman Airways temporary permission to establish direct flights between Dhaka and Karachi until March 30. This move follows renewed diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Bangladesh and aims to strengthen trade, business, cultural ties, and people-to-people contacts.
- Country:
- Pakistan
Pakistan's aviation authorities have authorized Biman Airways to commence direct operations between Dhaka and Karachi, paving the way for enhanced connectivity between the two nations. The permission, granted on a trial basis, is effective until March 30.
A report in the Jang Newspaper indicated that aviation authority sources are finalizing the flight schedule details, with operations set to align precisely with Pakistan Civil Aviation regulations.
This development comes amid a diplomatic thaw following the departure of Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Wajid. Promising to bolster economic, cultural, and social exchanges, the move follows significant diplomatic engagement between the nations.
ALSO READ
New Year Tensions: Russia and Ukraine Trade Allegations Amid Drone Strikes
Punjab Extends Tax Settlement Scheme Deadline, Providing Relief to Traders
Trade Resurgence: Nepal-China Route Reopens After Monsoon Devastation
Aviation Downed: Gulf Powers Clash Over Yemen's Skies
Air Marshal Tiwari: Four Decades of Aviation Excellence