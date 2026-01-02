Pakistan Grants Biman Airways the Green Light for Dhaka-Karachi Route

Pakistan's aviation authorities have authorized Biman Airways to commence direct operations between Dhaka and Karachi, paving the way for enhanced connectivity between the two nations. The permission, granted on a trial basis, is effective until March 30.

A report in the Jang Newspaper indicated that aviation authority sources are finalizing the flight schedule details, with operations set to align precisely with Pakistan Civil Aviation regulations.

This development comes amid a diplomatic thaw following the departure of Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Wajid. Promising to bolster economic, cultural, and social exchanges, the move follows significant diplomatic engagement between the nations.