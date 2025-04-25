Left Menu

Panun Kashmir Calls for Alert Amid Rising Threats in the Valley

Panun Kashmir, advocating for displaced Kashmiri Pandits, urges the Indian government to issue a travel advisory for Kashmir. Following a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, where 26 tourists were killed, the organization emphasizes the serious threat to Hindu tourists and residents, criticizing the portrayal of normalcy in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 25-04-2025 00:27 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 00:27 IST
Panun Kashmir Calls for Alert Amid Rising Threats in the Valley
  • Country:
  • India

Panun Kashmir, an organization advocating for the displaced Kashmiri Pandits, has called upon the Indian government to issue a travel advisory for Kashmir, declaring the situation in the valley as 'far from normal.' They assert that Hindu tourists face a significant threat.

This statement follows a devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam, South Kashmir, where 26 people, primarily tourists, were killed. Some witnesses reported that victims were questioned about their religion before being shot.

Ajay Chrungoo, Chairman of Panun Kashmir, criticized the government for downplaying the threat to Hindus and alleged that a sponsored ecosystem drives the ongoing political process in Kashmir. He urged the halt of tourism promotion under the guise of peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

