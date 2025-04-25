Left Menu

Justice Department Halts $811 Million Crime Victim Aid

The U.S. Justice Department is terminating $811 million in grants aiding crime victims, including support for trauma recovery and sign language services. The funds were initially offered through 365 competitive grants, managed by the Office of Justice Programs, that spanned over three years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 25-04-2025 00:36 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 00:36 IST
Justice Department Halts $811 Million Crime Victim Aid
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Justice Department is taking significant action by ending grants totaling $811 million for diverse services aiding crime victims, two anonymous sources informed Reuters.

Initially worth $811 million, the funds included support for trauma recovery centers and sign language interpretation, though it is unclear how much remains unspent at the cut-off point.

Reports highlight that a total of 365 competitive, ongoing grants from the Office of Justice Programs, intended to be dispensed over three years, are affected by this termination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025