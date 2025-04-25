Justice Department Halts $811 Million Crime Victim Aid

The U.S. Justice Department is taking significant action by ending grants totaling $811 million for diverse services aiding crime victims, two anonymous sources informed Reuters.

Initially worth $811 million, the funds included support for trauma recovery centers and sign language interpretation, though it is unclear how much remains unspent at the cut-off point.

Reports highlight that a total of 365 competitive, ongoing grants from the Office of Justice Programs, intended to be dispensed over three years, are affected by this termination.

