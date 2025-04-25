Justice Department Halts $811 Million Crime Victim Aid
The U.S. Justice Department is terminating $811 million in grants aiding crime victims, including support for trauma recovery and sign language services. The funds were initially offered through 365 competitive grants, managed by the Office of Justice Programs, that spanned over three years.
Updated: 25-04-2025 00:36 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 00:36 IST
The U.S. Justice Department is taking significant action by ending grants totaling $811 million for diverse services aiding crime victims, two anonymous sources informed Reuters.
Initially worth $811 million, the funds included support for trauma recovery centers and sign language interpretation, though it is unclear how much remains unspent at the cut-off point.
Reports highlight that a total of 365 competitive, ongoing grants from the Office of Justice Programs, intended to be dispensed over three years, are affected by this termination.
