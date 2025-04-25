Left Menu

Mysterious Demise: Unraveling Keya Biswas' Death

Keya Biswas, a 26-year-old woman from Baida Khas, passed away under enigmatic circumstances. Her husband, Dr. Milton Biswas, claims a venomous creature is responsible. With inconclusive post-mortem results, the investigation continues. Authorities are awaiting forensic analysis for clarity while interrogating Dr. Biswas and involving her family in West Bengal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhadohi | Updated: 25-04-2025 00:47 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 00:47 IST
Mysterious Demise: Unraveling Keya Biswas' Death
death
  • Country:
  • India

The unexplained death of 26-year-old Keya Biswas has left authorities puzzled, as her husband claims she was fatally bitten by a venomous creature. Police in Baida Khas are rigorously investigating the case to determine the real cause behind her sudden demise.

Dr. Milton Biswas, the deceased's husband and a practicing dentist, maintains that Keya was attacked by a poisonous entity. Despite the absence of visible injuries as noted in the preliminary post-mortem, local police have sent her viscera for chemical analysis to uncover further details.

Authorities have notified Keya's family in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas, as they pursue clues through family statements and forensic data. The investigation is ongoing, with both the local community and the police waiting for answers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025