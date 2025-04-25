Mysterious Demise: Unraveling Keya Biswas' Death

The unexplained death of 26-year-old Keya Biswas has left authorities puzzled, as her husband claims she was fatally bitten by a venomous creature. Police in Baida Khas are rigorously investigating the case to determine the real cause behind her sudden demise.

Dr. Milton Biswas, the deceased's husband and a practicing dentist, maintains that Keya was attacked by a poisonous entity. Despite the absence of visible injuries as noted in the preliminary post-mortem, local police have sent her viscera for chemical analysis to uncover further details.

Authorities have notified Keya's family in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas, as they pursue clues through family statements and forensic data. The investigation is ongoing, with both the local community and the police waiting for answers.

