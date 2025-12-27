England Seeks Breakthrough Ashes Victory Amidst Australia's Batting Collapse

Australia collapsed dramatically on day two of the fourth Ashes Test against England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, being bowled out for 132 just before tea, thus setting England a 175-run target for victory.

England's stellar bowling attack, led by Brydon Carse with figures of 4-34 and Ben Stokes capturing 3-24, dismantled the Australian lineup. However, an injury to Gus Atkinson, who strained his hamstring after claiming a critical wicket, could dampen England's ambitions.

In the morning session, Carse and Josh Tongue, who dazzled with a five-wicket haul in the first innings, orchestrated a collapse that saw Australia lose four wickets for 27 runs. The tourists now hope to capitalize on this performance to notch their first test victory on Australian soil in 15 years, despite trailing 0-3 in the five-test series.