Chhattisgarh Liquor Scam: 59 Individuals Named in Massive Money Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate has filed a final prosecution complaint in the Chhattisgarh liquor scam, naming 59 individuals, bringing the total accused to 81. The scam, allegedly orchestrated between 2019 and 2022, is believed to have cost the state Rs 3,500 crore, filling criminals' coffers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 27-12-2025 08:15 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 08:15 IST
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has intensified its pursuit of justice in the notorious Chhattisgarh liquor scam by filing a final prosecution complaint that identifies 59 individuals involved in the extensive money laundering case, now involving 81 accused in total.

ED counsel Saurabh Kumar Pande revealed that this complaint was submitted in compliance with the Supreme Court's directives to the PMLA court, representing a significant step following the indictment of 22 individuals in the initial stages of the investigation. Among those implicated are former high-profile government officials and business individuals.

This alleged liquor scam, which reportedly flourished under the Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government, is believed to have inflicted a massive Rs 3,500 crore blow to the state's exchequer, according to the ongoing investigation. The ED and EOW/ACB investigations highlight the extensive network and role of various individuals in orchestrating this financial debacle.

