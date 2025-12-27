Tragic Holiday Season Pileup in Japan: 77-Year-Old Woman Dies in Expressway Crash

In a tragic start to Japan's holiday season, a massive crash on the Kan-etsu Expressway has claimed one life and injured 26 others. The incident occurred in snowy weather conditions that significantly contributed to the accident's severity.

The chain reaction began with a collision between two trucks in Minakami, Gunma Prefecture, and quickly involved more than 50 vehicles. A 77-year-old woman lost her life, and five individuals are in critical condition.

A fire ignited in the pileup, destroying several vehicles, but fortunately, it caused no further injuries. The expressway remains partially closed as authorities continue their investigation amid warnings of heavy snow.