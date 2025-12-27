Tragic Holiday Season Pileup in Japan: 77-Year-Old Woman Dies in Expressway Crash
A significant crash on Japan's Kan-etsu Expressway during snowy conditions resulted in one fatality and 26 injuries, with five in critical condition. The massive pileup involved over 50 vehicles and was exacerbated by weather conditions that impaired visibility and braking. A subsequent fire damaged multiple vehicles but caused no additional injuries.
In a tragic start to Japan's holiday season, a massive crash on the Kan-etsu Expressway has claimed one life and injured 26 others. The incident occurred in snowy weather conditions that significantly contributed to the accident's severity.
The chain reaction began with a collision between two trucks in Minakami, Gunma Prefecture, and quickly involved more than 50 vehicles. A 77-year-old woman lost her life, and five individuals are in critical condition.
A fire ignited in the pileup, destroying several vehicles, but fortunately, it caused no further injuries. The expressway remains partially closed as authorities continue their investigation amid warnings of heavy snow.
