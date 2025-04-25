Left Menu

Legal Slip Unveils Challenge to NYC Congestion Pricing

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Manhattan apologized for mistakenly filing a document that weakened the case against New York City's congestion pricing. Despite threats from Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy to withhold funding, NYC persists with its toll program aimed at reducing traffic and enhancing mass transit.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Manhattan issued an apology on Thursday following an accidental filing of a letter that undermines the Transportation Department's endeavor to terminate New York City's congestion pricing.

On Wednesday, the office mistakenly submitted an April 11 letter predicting the potential failure of Judge Lewis Liman or higher courts to support Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy's ruling. Duffy's spokesperson fiercely criticized the U.S. Attorney's Office for alleged incompetence or deliberate obstruction.

The erroneously filed document prompted the office to swiftly request Judge Liman to seal it. New York's congestion pricing program, launched in January, aims to cut traffic and fund transit projects, with USDOT's earlier approval. Despite Secretary Duffy's opposition, Governor Kathy Hochul sustains the initiative.

