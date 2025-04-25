US Prepares Landmark $100 Billion Arms Deal with Saudi Arabia Amid Geopolitical Shifts

In a move that underscores the shifting geopolitical landscape, the United States is preparing a substantial arms deal with Saudi Arabia, valued at over $100 billion. This revelation comes from Reuters sources familiar with the negotiations, aligning the announcement with U.S. President Donald Trump's upcoming visit to the kingdom in May.

The proposed arms package emerges after the Biden administration's failed efforts to secure a defense pact with Riyadh. Biden's proposal had sought to curb China's influence in the region by offering advanced U.S. weaponry in exchange for restrictions on Beijing's investments in Saudi Arabia. The components of Trump's offer remain undisclosed, leaving questions about any similar conditions being imposed.

Leading U.S. defense contractors, including Lockheed Martin Corp, RTX Corp, and others, are expected to play crucial roles in the deal. Notably, Lockheed may supply C-130 transport aircraft, missiles, and radars. Boeing and Northrop Grumman are also engaged, focusing on potential aircraft sales, despite the ongoing debate around Congress's review of arms deals in light of past controversies.

(With inputs from agencies.)