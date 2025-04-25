Left Menu

Highland Park Parade Tragedy: Justice Served

Robert Crimo III has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for a 2022 mass shooting at a Highland Park parade in Illinois, which resulted in seven deaths and over 40 injuries. Crimo pleaded guilty to multiple charges, while his father also faced legal consequences for assisting in the crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 02:37 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 02:37 IST
Robert Crimo III, sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, was found guilty for the 2022 mass shooting during an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Illinois. The attack claimed seven lives and injured over 40 individuals.

In a courtroom presided over by Circuit Court Judge Victoria Rossetti, Crimo received seven consecutive life sentences followed by 50 additional years for multiple counts of attempted murder. This ruling comes under Illinois law mandating life imprisonment for those committing multiple murders.

Crimo admitted to planning the assault years prior but was not present during his sentencing. His father, Robert Crimo Jr., also faced charges related to the incident for aiding his son, resulting in probation and community service.

