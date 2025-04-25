South Korea Seeks U.S. Tariff Exemptions
South Korea's industry minister has requested specific exemptions from U.S. tariffs during trade discussions with American officials. The talks, held in Washington, involved key proposals to balance bilateral trade and enhance energy security, as well as restructuring the U.S. shipbuilding industry.
In a significant development for international trade relations, South Korea's industry minister has sought exemptions from U.S. tariffs in recent trade negotiations. Seoul's Finance Ministry has confirmed the request.
During tactical discussions held in Washington, D.C., Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok and Industry Minister Ahn Duk-geun engaged with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.
The Korean ministers tabled comprehensive plans aimed at achieving balanced bilateral trade and boosting energy security, alongside contributions towards a restructuring of the American shipbuilding sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
