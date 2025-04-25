Left Menu

South Korea Seeks U.S. Tariff Exemptions

South Korea's industry minister has requested specific exemptions from U.S. tariffs during trade discussions with American officials. The talks, held in Washington, involved key proposals to balance bilateral trade and enhance energy security, as well as restructuring the U.S. shipbuilding industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 02:42 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 02:42 IST
South Korea Seeks U.S. Tariff Exemptions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development for international trade relations, South Korea's industry minister has sought exemptions from U.S. tariffs in recent trade negotiations. Seoul's Finance Ministry has confirmed the request.

During tactical discussions held in Washington, D.C., Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok and Industry Minister Ahn Duk-geun engaged with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

The Korean ministers tabled comprehensive plans aimed at achieving balanced bilateral trade and boosting energy security, alongside contributions towards a restructuring of the American shipbuilding sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025