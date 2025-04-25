Global Tensions Rise Amidst Trade Talks, Military Escalations, and Diplomatic Deadlocks

In a bid to ease tensions, President Donald Trump affirmed ongoing trade discussions with China, countering Beijing's denials. This comes amid escalating global tensions, with Pakistan closing its airspace to Indian airlines following a dispute over a critical water treaty.

Simultaneously, Trump is reportedly preparing to announce a $100 billion arms package for Saudi Arabia during his upcoming visit, reflecting the complex web of current international relations. Meanwhile, a US judge has blocked parts of an executive order that sought to impose stricter controls on federal elections, raising significant democratic concerns.

Elsewhere, a deadly stabbing in a French high school, a violent Israeli airstrike in Gaza, and a brazen attack on Kyiv by Russian forces reveal a world on edge, punctuated by the solemn reopening of St. Peter's Basilica as worshippers pay their final respects to Pope Francis.

