Left Menu

Poland's Bold Move: EU Defense Spending Exemption Sought

Poland is set to request an exemption from EU borrowing constraints to maintain high defense spending, amid concerns other EU countries may not follow suit. The European Commission's proposal aims to boost EU defense investment by 650 billion euros over four years but faces skepticism from debt-laden nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 11:55 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 11:30 IST
Poland's Bold Move: EU Defense Spending Exemption Sought
European Commission Image Credit:

Poland is poised to request a waiver from European Union borrowing restrictions next week to sustain large defense expenditures without violating EU guidelines, Finance Minister Andrzej Domanski announced on Thursday. Domanski expressed concern about other EU nations not pursuing similar exemptions.

Besides Poland, only Portugal has indicated intentions to apply for the exemption, initially expected to be widely adopted by the 27 EU countries. The proposal aims to enhance EU defense investments by 650 billion euros over the next four years to counter potential Russian threats.

The European Commission suggested in March permitting increased defense budgets by 1.5% of GDP annually for four years without triggering disciplinary measures for exceeding a 3% GDP deficit. However, countries with significant debts are hesitant to borrow more for defense, particularly those farther from Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025