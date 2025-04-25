Left Menu

Terror Strikes Pahalgam: A Condemnation Echoes Globally

The tragic Pahalgam attack has drawn global condemnation, with 26, mostly tourists, losing their lives. Army Chief Gen. Upendra Dwivedi and political leaders are actively responding, while calls for a united front against terrorism intensify. International voices, including the UN, urge both India and Pakistan to exercise restraint.

In the wake of the devastating Pahalgam attack that claimed 26 lives, the majority being tourists, international and national leaders are rallying for justice and unity. The Army Chief, General Upendra Dwivedi, visited Kashmir for a situation review. Political figures, including Rahul Gandhi, also descended on the region to show their support.

Calls for international condemnation of terrorism have amplified, with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urging India and Pakistan to exercise maximum restraint. Globally, there is a push to unify against such inhumane acts with an emphasis on ensuring the perpetrators are brought to justice.

Prime Minister Modi is encouraged to lead a special parliamentary session, showcasing India's unity against terrorism. Meanwhile, technological advancements in India's digital infrastructure are sharing the spotlight, exhibiting the country's readiness to collaborate globally in diverse domains.

