Controversial Post Sparks Arrest: Assam University Student in Custody

An Assam University student has been taken into custody by Silchar police following allegations of sharing inflammatory content on social media relating to the Pahalgam terror attack, according to a police report on Friday.

The student, who was apprehended on Thursday, faces accusations from the local unit of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). The charge stems from a Facebook post on Wednesday allegedly containing abusive language against certain individuals, including ABVP members.

Meanwhile, AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam also faced arrest on charges of sedition for allegedly defending Pakistan's role in the Pahalgam terror incident. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized a zero-tolerance policy against any form of indirect or direct support for Pakistan via social media.

