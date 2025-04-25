Left Menu

Controversial Post Sparks Arrest: Assam University Student in Custody

An Assam University student has been arrested for allegedly posting inflammatory content about the Pahalgam terror attack on social media. The student, a computer science major, apologized after the post, which targeted ABVP members, was deleted. AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam was also arrested over related charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 25-04-2025 14:12 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 14:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
An Assam University student has been taken into custody by Silchar police following allegations of sharing inflammatory content on social media relating to the Pahalgam terror attack, according to a police report on Friday.

The student, who was apprehended on Thursday, faces accusations from the local unit of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). The charge stems from a Facebook post on Wednesday allegedly containing abusive language against certain individuals, including ABVP members.

Meanwhile, AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam also faced arrest on charges of sedition for allegedly defending Pakistan's role in the Pahalgam terror incident. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized a zero-tolerance policy against any form of indirect or direct support for Pakistan via social media.

