Andhra Pradesh Empowering State Departments with AI Champions

In a strategic push towards digital transformation, the Andhra Pradesh government is collaborating with the Wadhwani Centre for Government Digital Transformation to appoint Artificial Intelligence Champions across 20 state departments. Officials announced during an AI workshop that these departments will integrate AI into 80% of their operations, aiming to develop 100–150 projects into Proofs of Concept.

Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) Secretary Bhaskar Katamaneni disclosed that senior officers would be nominated as AI Champions, supported by AI Catalysts. These officers will undergo comprehensive training facilitated by the WGDT and the state's IT Department, focusing on department-specific challenges. The goal, Katamaneni noted, is to harness AI's potential within the public administration framework.

Building on the National e-Governance Plan, Andhra Pradesh seeks to cultivate a new cadre of AI-driven leaders through workshops, mentorship, and practical projects. Emphasizing the state's ethos of 'Minimum Government – Maximum Governance,' this initiative aspires to make governance more efficient, ethical, and innovative.

(With inputs from agencies.)