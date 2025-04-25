Left Menu

High-Profile Russian Officer Killed in Explosive Car Attack

A Russian military officer, Yaroslav Moskalik, was killed in a car explosion in Balashikha, Moscow region. Russian news outlets reported the incident, but official confirmation is pending. The explosion was possibly a targeted attack, as a bomb was remotely detonated when Moskalik walked past his parked car.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 25-04-2025 14:56 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 14:56 IST
A senior officer in the Russian military has died following a car explosion in Balashikha, near Moscow. Unconfirmed reports from news agencies Mash and Shot identify the officer as Yaroslav Moskalik, a key figure in Russia's General Staff.

Details of the incident remain opaque as Reuters was unable to verify Mash's claims, and no official government statement has been released.

Sources in law enforcement suggest the explosion was the result of a remote detonation, hinting at a possible targeted attack on the local resident as he moved past the vehicle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

