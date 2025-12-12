Calling for Aviation Safety Revamp: AAP's Stand on Indigo's Exemptions

During a session in Rajya Sabha, AAP leader Vikramjit Singh Sahney emphatically urged the government to restore aviation safety regulations that were recently relaxed for airline giant IndiGo.

In light of staffing shortages causing flight cancellations, Sahney stressed that monopolistic trends in aviation compromise passenger safety and necessitate stringent regulations.

With IndiGo holding more than 65% market share, recent exemptions by DGCA aimed to alleviate operational disruptions. Sahney, however, warned against regulatory flexibility under industry pressures, advocating swift reinstatement of safety standards to protect passengers.

(With inputs from agencies.)