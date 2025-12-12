Left Menu

Calling for Aviation Safety Revamp: AAP's Stand on Indigo's Exemptions

Rajya Sabha member Vikramjit Singh Sahney urged the government to reinstate aviation safety regulations relaxed for IndiGo amid concerns over airline monopolies. Following exemptions by DGCA to manage staff shortages, Sahney called to re-enforce rules to ensure passenger safety while highlighting industry pressures on regulations.

Updated: 12-12-2025 16:28 IST
During a session in Rajya Sabha, AAP leader Vikramjit Singh Sahney emphatically urged the government to restore aviation safety regulations that were recently relaxed for airline giant IndiGo.

In light of staffing shortages causing flight cancellations, Sahney stressed that monopolistic trends in aviation compromise passenger safety and necessitate stringent regulations.

With IndiGo holding more than 65% market share, recent exemptions by DGCA aimed to alleviate operational disruptions. Sahney, however, warned against regulatory flexibility under industry pressures, advocating swift reinstatement of safety standards to protect passengers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

