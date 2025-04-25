Left Menu

Unity Under Threat: Protecting Kashmiri Students Amid Rising Harassment

The CPI(M) urged authorities to take action against threats and harassment faced by Kashmiri students post-Pahalgam terror attack. The party emphasized that these actions aid terrorists' agendas and called for national unity. J&K CM Omar Abdullah assured cooperative measures for the students' safety across states.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) raised alarms on Friday over alarming reports of Kashmiri students facing threats and harassment in various parts of the country following the Pahalgam terror attack.

A statement from the CPI(M) demanded urgent action from authorities against these activities, which contradict the nation's unified stand against terrorism. The CPI(M) highlighted the oppression of Kashmiri students in states like Uttarakhand and Maharashtra.

Amid reports of student intimidation and social media campaigns targeting Kashmiris, the CPI(M) stressed the importance of unity. J&K CM Omar Abdullah confirmed ongoing discussions with state counterparts to safeguard Kashmiri students.

