Tragedy Strikes: Bombing in Balochistan Claims Lives of Security Personnel

A roadside bomb in Quetta, Balochistan, killed four troops and injured three more, highlighting the region's ongoing conflict. No group has claimed responsibility, but Baloch separatists are suspected. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemned the attack and honored the troops' sacrifices. The province remains embroiled in separatist violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Quetta | Updated: 25-04-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 15:40 IST
A devastating roadside bomb struck a vehicle carrying security forces in Pakistan's southwestern region of Balochistan on Friday, claiming the lives of four troops and injuring three others, according to police reports.

The blast occurred in Quetta, Balochistan's capital, with local police chief Naveed Ahmad confirming the incident. While no group has claimed responsibility, ethnic Baloch separatists, known for frequently targeting security personnel and civilians in the area, are likely suspects.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi issued a statement condemning the attack, honoring the sacrifice of security forces in their quest for peace. This recent tragedy follows another roadside bomb assault in the Kalat district, marking continued unrest in the volatile province, where groups like the Balochistan Liberation Army operate actively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

