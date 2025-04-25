Pune Orders Pakistani Nationals to Exit Amid Visa Suspension

The Pune district administration has mandated the departure of 111 Pakistani nationals by April 27 after the suspension of their visas following the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. This decision was confirmed by District Collector Jitendra Dudi.

While visas for tourism and other purposes have been annulled immediately, those issued for medical reasons are valid until April 29. The administration is actively compiling information on these individuals from visa-issuing authorities and the passport office, ensuring all have been informed of the deadline.

Meanwhile, in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, police confirmed that 57 Pakistani nationals hold long-term visas. Further guidance from district higher-ups is awaited regarding their status.

(With inputs from agencies.)