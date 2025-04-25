Left Menu

Pune Orders Pakistani Nationals to Exit Amid Visa Suspension

The Pune district administration has required 111 Pakistani nationals to leave India by April 27 following the suspension of Pakistani visas due to the Pahalgam terror attack. Medical visa holders have a two-day extension. Authorities are gathering data to ensure compliance with the deadline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 25-04-2025 16:11 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 16:11 IST
Pune Orders Pakistani Nationals to Exit Amid Visa Suspension
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Pune district administration has mandated the departure of 111 Pakistani nationals by April 27 after the suspension of their visas following the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. This decision was confirmed by District Collector Jitendra Dudi.

While visas for tourism and other purposes have been annulled immediately, those issued for medical reasons are valid until April 29. The administration is actively compiling information on these individuals from visa-issuing authorities and the passport office, ensuring all have been informed of the deadline.

Meanwhile, in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, police confirmed that 57 Pakistani nationals hold long-term visas. Further guidance from district higher-ups is awaited regarding their status.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025