75th Batch of IRS Officers Passes Out at NACIN Palasamudram with Grand Ceremony

In a grand and poignant ceremony held at the National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes and Narcotics (NACIN), Palasamudram, the 75th batch of Indian Revenue Service (Customs and Indirect Taxes) officer trainees marked their official induction into the service with the Passing Out Parade. Union Minister of State for Finance, Shri Pankaj Chaudhary, presided as the Chief Guest, delivering an inspiring keynote address to the 42 officer trainees—comprising 25 men and 17 women—as well as five officers from the Royal Government of Bhutan, who were part of this rigorous training program.

Joining the Minister at the dais were distinguished officials: Shri Sanjay Kumar Agarwal, Chairman, CBIC; Ms. Aruna Narayan Gupta, Member, CBIC; and Dr. M. Subramanyam, Director General of NACIN, along with senior CBIC officers and dignitaries.

A Solemn Start: Tribute to Pahalgam Incident Victims

The ceremony began with a heartfelt observance of silence in memory of the victims of the recent tragic incident in Pahalgam. The entire gathering stood in reverence, paying homage and offering silent prayers, setting a reflective and dignified tone to the occasion.

Shri Pankaj Chaudhary’s Address: Stewardship in Viksit Bharat

In his address, Shri Chaudhary praised the batch for their commendable perseverance and excellence throughout the intensive 18-month training programme. He reminded them of their pivotal role in shaping a robust, transparent, and accountable tax ecosystem that supports the Government's developmental vision. Describing them as “Karmayogis” of New India, he stressed their responsibility in driving economic justice, fostering growth, and ensuring that the ideals of Viksit Bharat—a developed and equitable India—are realized through efficient tax administration and citizen-centric service.

The Minister further highlighted the importance of ethical leadership and continuous learning in an increasingly digital and globalized world. “Lead with clarity, courage and compassion,” he urged, “and stay rooted in public interest.”

Voices of Leadership: Wisdom from CBIC and NACIN

Shri Sanjay Kumar Agarwal, Chairman of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), underlined the significance of the IRS (C&IT) officers' role in national revenue mobilization and trade facilitation. Congratulating the trainees, he emphasized the delicate balance officers must maintain between enforcement and facilitation. “Stay updated, act with integrity, and adapt to digital transformations,” he advised. He further encouraged the batch to serve with discipline, empathy, and confidence.

Ms. Aruna Narayan Gupta, Member, CBIC, offered profound insights on the spirit of Sevabhav—the selfless intent to serve. Urging the officers to always act with humility, accessibility, and fairness, she framed ethical conduct and citizen engagement as the cornerstones of effective governance. Her message emphasized that tax administration is not just a statutory responsibility, but also a moral calling to uplift society.

Dr. M. Subramanyam, DG, NACIN, added historical context and institutional pride to the occasion by noting that this was the first batch to undergo the full tenure of their foundational training at the newly developed NACIN campus in Palasamudram. “This milestone marks the evolution of NACIN as a globally benchmarked training institution,” he said, pointing to the upgraded infrastructure and increasing global collaborations that enrich training at the Academy.

Recognizing Excellence: Gold Medal Awardees

A highlight of the ceremony was the felicitation of outstanding performers of the 75th batch, who were awarded gold medals for exemplary achievements across various categories:

Finance Minister’s Gold Medal : Shri Sreekumar Ravindrakumar – for excellence across academics, attendance, and physical training.

Chairman’s Gold Medal : Shri Abhishek Maji – for securing the highest aggregate in written examinations.

Smt. Kaushalya Narayanan Memorial Gold Medal : Ms. Pooja Barwal – best all-round lady officer trainee.

Director General’s Gold Medal : Shri Shantanu Sunil Malani – for consistent performance and conduct throughout training.

Shri N.K. Upadhyay Memorial Gold Medal: Mrs. Sathya Parvathy R – for discipline, teamwork, and exemplary conduct.

Symbol of Dedication: Drills, Parade, and the IRS Pledge

The Passing Out Parade was a stirring visual of discipline and unity, with drill performances that highlighted the physical rigor and coordination developed during training. The event culminated with the officers taking a solemn pledge to serve the nation with integrity, fairness, and dedication, reaffirming their commitment to safeguarding India’s economic frontiers.

A Global and Forward-Looking IRS Cadre

The inclusion of Bhutanese officers reflects NACIN’s growing stature as a regional hub for capacity-building in customs and indirect taxes. With modern facilities, a forward-thinking curriculum, and an emphasis on both enforcement and empathy, the academy is producing officers who are not only competent tax administrators but also catalysts of inclusive national growth.

As the 75th batch embarks on their professional journey, they carry with them not only the pride of tradition but also the responsibility to innovate and adapt in service of the public. The ceremony at NACIN, Palasamudram was not merely a culmination—it was a powerful beginning.