Explosive Revelations: Two Terrorist Hideouts Destroyed in Kashmir
The houses of two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists were destroyed when stored explosives detonated. Security forces were conducting searches of the residences of Aadil Hussain Thokar and Asif Sheikh in South Kashmir. They are key suspects in the recent Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 dead and several injured.
The homes of two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists were obliterated after stored explosives detonated, officials confirmed on Friday.
The explosions occurred as security forces searched the houses of Aadil Hussain Thokar and Asif Sheikh in South Kashmir's Bijbehara and Tral, respectively. The security forces had evacuated nearby residents before the blasts.
Thokar, allegedly connected to the bloody Pahalgam attack, and Sheikh, suspected of conspiracy, remain at large. The attack resulted in 26 fatalities, mainly tourists. Families insist they are unaware of the suspects' whereabouts.
