President Museveni Hosts New AU Chair Mahmoud Youssouf at State House Entebbe

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni of Uganda has officially welcomed H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, the newly elected Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission, at State House Entebbe. The high-level meeting, held earlier today, was marked by mutual expressions of commitment to strengthening Pan-Africanism, enhancing regional stability, and advancing African-led development initiatives.

President Museveni extended warm congratulations to H.E. Youssouf on his historic election to the AU Commission’s top post. Hailing from Djibouti, Youssouf brings decades of diplomatic experience to the role, having previously served as Djibouti’s Minister of Foreign Affairs. He was elected Chairperson in February 2025, succeeding H.E. Moussa Faki Mahamat of Chad, who completed two influential terms leading the continental body.

Museveni described Youssouf’s election as a significant boost to regional unity and a testament to the values of Pan-African cooperation. “This is not only a victory for Djibouti but for all of Africa,” the Ugandan leader said. “We welcome him with open arms and look forward to working together to address the continent’s pressing challenges.”

Spotlight on Security and African Self-Reliance

The meeting also served as a platform to discuss critical continental concerns, notably peace and security in fragile regions like the Horn of Africa. Both leaders agreed on the urgency of addressing long-standing issues in Somalia, where instability has persisted despite international efforts.

President Museveni voiced concern over the root causes of conflict in Somalia, emphasizing the destabilizing role of tribalism and identity-based politics. He called for the creation of a truly national and unified Somali army, pointing out that without a coherent security force rooted in national identity, long-term peace would remain elusive.

Drawing on Uganda’s own history, Museveni shared insights into how post-independence resistance movements evolved into a robust national army despite limited financial resources. “We succeeded because we had volunteers with purpose and unity,” he said. “Even with small salaries, if soldiers’ families are supported—free education for their children, access to health care, decent housing, and soft loans for their spouses—that’s how you build a professional force on a modest budget.”

AUSSOM Summit: Charting a Strategic Future for Somalia

H.E. Youssouf is in Uganda for the Extraordinary Summit of Troop Contributing Countries (TCCs) to the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM). The summit, which began on April 22 and concludes on April 25, 2025, is being held at Mestil Hotel in Kampala. The gathering aims to evaluate progress in Somalia, discuss the security landscape, and develop a roadmap for lasting peace and institutional reform.

In his address during the summit, Youssouf commended Uganda’s unwavering commitment to Somalia’s peacekeeping efforts over the past 17 years. Uganda was the first country to deploy troops under the original AMISOM mission and continues to be a key stabilizing force in the region.

“Uganda’s contributions have been invaluable. The AU and Somalia are deeply grateful,” Youssouf said. “There is no more fitting place for this summit than Uganda. President Museveni has consistently been a beacon of Pan-Africanism and regional leadership.”

He urged greater solidarity and burden-sharing among African nations, stressing that Somalia’s stability is essential to the entire region’s security.

Looking Ahead: Deepening Continental Unity and Institutional Reform

As the new Chairperson of the AU Commission, Youssouf reaffirmed his commitment to championing homegrown solutions, African self-determination, and institutional reform within the AU framework. He emphasized that one of his primary goals is to empower African nations to take the lead in solving their own challenges—from peacekeeping to sustainable development and economic integration.

President Museveni echoed these sentiments, advocating for a reenergized vision of African self-reliance. He emphasized the importance of economic integration, youth empowerment, and infrastructure development as key areas for the AU’s focus in the coming years.

The meeting concluded on a high note, with both leaders pledging to maintain close collaboration in pursuit of a peaceful, prosperous, and united Africa.